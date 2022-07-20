A 25-year-old labourer, Ali Dauda is in the grips of the Pru West District Police Command at Yeji in the Bono East Region for allegedly kidnapping a 2-year-old boy at Yeji.

The suspect after allegedly kidnapping the boy took the boy to Kajawu in the Savanna Region but through an informant, Ali Dauda was arrested and will be put before the Atebubu Magistrate on Thursday, 21st July 2022.

The boy went missing on July 11.

The mother of the little boy, Theresa Donkor, said he was playing around their home when he went missing.

“On the eighth day after he went missing, we found a good Samaritan who said he found the boy at the river bank.”

“We traced, and it was true, so the police arrested the guy and now the case is at the police station,” she added in an interview with Citi News.