Some residents of Ogome, a community in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, are accusing the military detachment of assisting the Electricity Company of Ghana in assaulting them for objecting to the ongoing Prepaid Meter Installation in the Krobo enclave.

The residents allege that the military who visited the community with personnel of the ECG to forcefully install prepaid meters at Ogome brutally subjected some members of the community to beatings after they questioned why the exercise was still ongoing despite a parliamentary directive for the prepaid meter installation exercise to be halted.

The victims, including a woman, had visible marks of bruises all over her body.

Some of the victims spoke to Citi News.

“The military came in with personnel of the ECG to forcefully install prepaid meters. We asked them why they had come, since the exercise had been halted. I think the question did not go down well with them. They jumped to assault us,” a resident shared.

Another resident said, “I don’t even understand what is going on anymore. Are these officers above the law? How can they defy a parliamentary directive to do as they will, and beat us up for questioning their actions?”

Meanwhile, attempts to reach the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly for a response have not yielded results but Citi News can confirm that a team from the Electricity Company of Ghana, Tema Region is on their way to Somanya to begin their own investigations.