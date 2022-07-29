The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency has expressed disappointment in its Member of Parliament, Adwoa Safo for allowing the role of Minister for Gender, Children and Social protection to slip through her hands.

This follows a decision by the President to revoke her appointment after months of absence from her ministerial and legislative duties.

The presidency had prior to this decision received calls from within and outside the NPP for the third-term Member of Parliament to be sanctioned for her continuous absence.

In an interview with Citi News on the development, the Dome-Kwabenya constituency secretary of the NPP, Theophilus Ansah Larbi expressed surprise at the failure of Adwoa Safo to return to her post.

“Adwoa Safe hasn’t been fair to her fans and constituents. She had the opportunity more than other people looking for the same opportunity in the party, and it was given to her because the President trusted and believed in her. But if it has gotten to this point, then it is very disappointing because the constituents were looking forward to some benefits from the Ministry upon her return.”

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the President in accordance with article 81 (a) of the constitution revoked the appointment of Adwoa Safo, who is also Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya.

The decision by the President comes at a time when Parliament is debating her continuous absence from Parliament for more than 15 sitting days without approval from the Speaker of Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, earlier on Thursday deferred his ruling on Adwoa Safo who has been cited for absenteeism.

At stake was whether the Dome Kwabenya seat would have been declared vacant after Adwoa Safo did not honour her summons by the Privileges Committee, which considered her absenteeism.

Speaking after a debate on the report by the Privileges Committee, Mr. Bagbin said he needed time to submit a written ruling.

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker minister for the Gender Ministry until a substantive Minister is named by the President.

Below is a statement by the Presidency: