Fourteen passengers are feared dead in the Central Region following a head-on collision between a tipper truck and a commercial Nissan Stanbic bus.

The truck with registration number GM 2670-12 was heading to Accra from Takoradi while the Nissan bus was heading to Takoradi from Kumasi.

The incident happened at Ayensudo in the Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem municipality of the Central Region.

Eyewitnesses say the truck which was loaded with cement in an attempt to overtake other vehicles at a section of the highway where there was heavy smoke as a result of a burning bush run into the Nissan Stanbic bus killing fourteen passengers on board while one other person who sustained severe injury is receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching hospital.

Richard Karikari, the eyewitness, says the truck driver was blinded by the smoke and did not see the Nissan commercial car from the opposite direction leading to the accident.

“Around 2pm this afternoon, I saw huge smoking coming from a section of the highway then suddenly I heard a huge bang. When I arrived at the scene, I noticed that it was an accident.”

”The truck which was loaded with cement heading to Accra from Takoradi in an attempt to overtake some vehicles ahead of him was blinded by the smoke around the Ayeunsudo stretch, resulting in the head-on collision. All fourteen passengers on board the Stanbic bus died on the spot while the fifteenth person is in critical condition receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital,” Richard Karikari added.