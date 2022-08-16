Members of the 2021 class of Doctor of Pharmacy have threatened to withdraw their services from August 29, 2022, over the failure of government to give them financial clearance seven months into their housemanship.

The group says several meetings with government officials over their concerns which also include the delay in giving them appointment letters have forced them to arrive at this decision.

The pharmacists urged government to act promptly on their request to prevent the intended action.

The pharmacist in a statement said “As required by law, Pharm.D graduates are required to complete a 12-month training period in order to be migrated unto the permanent register of pharmacists and to fulfil our national service. In a letter dated 18th January 2022, the pharmacy council instructed us to begin the housemanship on 24th January 2022. After 7 months, we have not received appointment letters from the Ministry of Health. This concern was raised last year and the council said we should not worry. We should start work, and they will get it done.”

“About a month ago, an engagement with the PSGH, Pharmacy Council, Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders was held. It was made clear that everyone was aware of the unfortunate situation we find ourselves in, and assurances were made that our cause was being pursued with all the urgency it deserved.”

“Within this one-month period post engagement, interest-free loans to a maximum of GH¢2000 have been made available to us for those interested. Unfortunately, most of us are unable to go for these loans as our hopes of getting paid, if ever, wane with each passing day of silence on the real issues. We find it difficult getting guarantors as well.”