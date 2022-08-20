The Doctor of Pharmacy class of 2021 has expressed shock at some statements uttered by the Deputy Registrar of Operations of the Pharmacy Council, Dr. Daniel Amaning –Danquah who granted an interview on Accra-based Angel FM.

Dr. Daniel Amaning Danquah reportedly said that the 2021 class did not seek counsel from the Pharmacy Council concerning their grievances.

However, the class maintains that the Pharmacy Council was the first point of call.

According to the Doctor of Pharmacy Class of 2021, Dr. Daniel Amaning –Danquah’s comments are not a true reflection of the situation at hand.

This follows a threat by members of the 2021 class of Doctor of Pharmacy to withdraw their services from August 29, over the failure of government to give them financial clearance seven months into their housemanship.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 19, the class stated that its members were not out to fight anyone but to ensure that the right things were done.

The 2021 class maintains that its members have met the requirements for clearance so are demanding clearance, appointment letters, and remunerations.

“One must hold a degree in pharmacy; or a qualification recognized by the board of the Pharmacy Council; one should also have passed the Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualification Examination (GPPQE), as well as any other requirements required by the Pharmacy Council”.

“We have satisfied these requirements, and have been inducted as well, with each and every one of us being issued certificates as pharmacists, evidence of which can be given on any given platform. We have made all the requisite payments to be registered as pharmacists, with each of us being given a personal identification number (PIN). Thus, we have completed the six-year Doctor of Pharmacy programme, and so we cannot be classified as students. We are however undergoing a one-year mandatory housemanship, a prerequisite for migration unto the permanent Pharmacists’ register.”

