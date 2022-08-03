The three students of the Opoku Ware School, who were arrested for allegedly robbing a taxi driver and subsequently granted bail, have now met the bail conditions and have been released from police custody.

The KMA Circuit Court on Tuesday admitted the three to GH¢80,000 bail with five sureties.

The accused persons were however able to meet the bail conditions on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the prosecution, the three students, who have been withdrawn from the boarding house by the authorities of Opoku Ware School for misconduct, injured and robbed a taxi driver after they boarded his vehicle in Kumasi.

Police say after robbing the driver and stabbing him in the neck, one of the students took over the wheel but got involved in an accident around Ahodwo.

The driver then alerted other persons who were around at the time, who helped in arresting two of them.

The third accused person was later arrested.