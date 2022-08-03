Three persons arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a final year student of the Tweneboah Kodua Senior High School have been remanded into prison custody by the Jacobu District Court in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, 16-year-old Daniel Osei Mensah was allegedly stabbed by his attackers at Manso Odaho and his body was found in a nearby bush in the area.

The accused persons have been charged with robbery and murder.

The prosecution prayed the court to remand the accused persons to give the police ample time to investigate the matter.

The court presided over by His Worship Joseph Akuoko granted the request by the prosecution and adjourned the sitting to August 23, 2022.