The 7th day Adua of the late Mion Lana, the heir apparent to Yaa Naa, Abdulai Mahamadu, has been held in Dagbon.

The Adua was in accordance with Islamic tradition because the late chief was an Alhaji and a devoted Muslim.

The Adua started with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were at the funeral ground to commiserate with the family.

The family spokesperson, Dr. Mahama Natogmah, spoke to Citi News on the sidelines of the event.

“Not only was the late chief a great leader, but he was also a devoted Muslim.”

”Imams came around to give a farewell in the form of prayers. We were privileged to have a whole government machinery here. The President, his Vice, Chief of Staff and some Regional Ministers were also here.”

He further indicated that the late chief’s first son will be installed as a Regeant on Friday.

“He won’t be the permanent chief. He is only going to act until we perform the final funeral rites of the chief. The funeral will be a strict family affair. We do not rush with this.”

He left behind four wives and 12 children.

The late Naa Mahamadu Abdulai V was the heir apparent to the Dagbon Skin.

He was the next in line after the reigning Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abukari II, per the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship.

Known in private life as Mahamadu Abdulai, the late Mion Lana was born in 1974.

He was enskinned as Mion Lana on March 3, 2019, at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi following the ascension of Ya Naa Abukari II as the Overlord of Dagbon.

He was the first son of the late Ya Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV who was the Overlord of Dagbon from 1969 to 1974 and was eligible to ascend to the Dagbon Namship (Ya Naa).

He was 14 years old when his father died and was accordingly enskinned as Boling-Lana of the Abudu Royal Gate in Dagbon, one of the skins a chief has to occupy to become the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom in the future.