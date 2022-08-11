Absa Bank Ghana’s commitment to the environment remains one of the strengths of the company’s strategy in the country. Beyond establishing an undisputed leadership in financial performance and sustainability, the bank’s dedication to addressing key issues related to the environment, health and education, is an example of what a modern bank must stand for.

Recently, bank colleagues from various units across the country, embarked on an extensive tree planting campaign to support climate change and the Ghana government’s Green Agenda.

The Green Ghana Agenda initiative was introduced by the government last year, to alleviate the high rate of rainforest loss in the country. Several organisations and groups, including Absa, responded to the call and over 5 million trees were planted nationwide last year.

This year, thanks to a partnership with the Forestry Commission, Absa has planted 10,000 seedlings with the support of 1,000 employees across the bank. The planting activity, which has now become an annual affair, is titled “Green Care Initiative” and aligns with the bank’s purpose of playing an impactful role in society.

Commenting, Director of Marketing and Corporate Relations at Absa Bank, Nana Essilfuah Boison said:

“We all want a world that is safe, easy to live in and very sustainable. At Absa, we are in the business of supporting a society that enhances the work we do, both for our clients and customers. Planting trees has become very important, especially in our world today, where matters of the environment, social and governance (ESG) are a concern for all. We are proud of our colleague volunteers who always show energy and willingness to be part of our various community initiatives. It speaks to our purpose of bringing possibilities to life.”

The Green Care Initiative was launched by the bank last year to create opportunities for employees to volunteer and contribute to activities that support the environment and issues of climate change.