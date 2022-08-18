Special Assistant to the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Adwoa Safo, Nana Dubin says the lawmaker is prepared for the outcome of Parliament’s inquiry into her long absence from the house.

The aide to the MP noted that Adwoa Safo will be present when the law-making body returns from recess.

“The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya will be present after Parliament’s recess and will take any decision the Speaker of Parliament gives in good stride,” he said.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin announced a deferment of his decision on the matter after the Privileges Committee presented its report to the house. Parliament is on recess and is expected to reconvene in October 2022.

Adwoa Safo is among three members of Parliament who were called before the Privileges Committee for being absent from parliamentary duties, without any reasons, beyond the permissible period.

Even though the other members Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central and Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso West, appeared before the committee, the Dome-Kwabenya legislator failed to appear.

She attributed her long absence from Parliament to family issues, saying, among others, that her son was unwell.

She was recently sacked by the president from her portfolio as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.