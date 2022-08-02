Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Ahmed Ibrahim, has questioned the President’s decision to nominate Justice Ernest Gaewu onto the Supreme Court bench.

According to him, the nominee is not fit for the apex court as he is a politically tainted former parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ho Central constituency.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, presented four Supreme Court nominees to Parliament for vetting and possible clearance. The list included Ernest Gaewu, a Justice of the High Court.

Speaking to Citi News, Ahmed Ibrahim said the nomination tampers with the reputation of the Supreme Court.

“Judges are not supposed to meddle in politics, so why do you send a politician to the bench? Let’s protect the myth surrounding the Supreme Court because back then, when the Supreme Court is mentioned, lawyers were afraid but today, even serial callers are being nominated to the Supreme Court”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu together with Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu is the only nominee from the High Court, while the three others are justices of the Court of Appeal.

Their appointments are subject to vetting and subsequent approval or rejection by Parliament.

The President made these nominations to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, subsequently referred the nominees to the Appointments Committee for consideration.