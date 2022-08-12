Market women who occupied the Akim Oda Central Market in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region are kicking against a planned relocation to a new site.

The market women who lost all their items last year when fire razed the entire market have since been trading on the shoulders of the road behind the market, a situation the Birim Central Municipal Assembly is not comfortable with.

The market women clad in red apparel with placards demonstrated through the principal streets of Akim Oda on Friday to register their displeasure.

They also accused the Member of Parliament for the area, Alexander AKwasi Acquah, and the assembly of doing little to help them since they lost their wares to the fire a year ago.

“Where they have located us to, we don’t like it. There is nothing there. He hasn’t done anything there for us. He is lying to us,” one trader said.

Some of the women were also concerned about the security situation of the new space.

“Where we are now, they steal from, how much more where they are taking us to now? They will really steal from us there,” another trader said.