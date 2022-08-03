President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the rehabilitated Sunyani Airport today, August 3, 2022.

Sunyani Airport dates back to 1942 when a communication outpost and aerodrome were built for the use of Allied Forces. However, before the end of the war, the airstrip was abandoned.

In 1969, the Busia Government, realizing the need for an airport for Sunyani initiated construction works for a complete airport.

This was completed and officially opened on 13th July 1974, by Col. P.K. Agyekum, the then Commissioner for Transport and Communications.

Rehabilitation works at the Sunyani Airport began in February 2019 after it was shut down in March 2015 following defects on the runway.

The airport was rehabilitated at the cost of GH¢50 million.

DAA Construction Limited constructed the wall, while Resources Access Limited constructed the runway. The runway has been extended from 1,280 meters to 1,400 meters.

The rehabilitation works were in two phases; the construction of a wall around the airport and the expansion of the runway.

The rehabilitation also involved the rehabilitation of existing taxi links, construction of an apron to park aircraft, construction of internal roads and a car park.

As part of the project, the existing terminal building was expanded, remodelled and installed with terminal building equipment –PA system, FIDS, CCTV, fire detection, protection, lighting and ventilation systems.

The rehabilitation works were delayed along the line following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Pamela Djamson-Tettey has indicated that the completion of rehabilitation works will go a long way to help generate income for the country.