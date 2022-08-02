The Abuakwa North Educational Directorate is set to transfer the teacher who was attacked by some persons in Akyem Anyinasin in the Eastern Region.

The teacher has currently been removed from the school for his safety.

The teacher was confronted by some members of the community on Wednesday, July 27, after he punished some students of the Akyem Ayinasin Methodist Junior High School for allegedly selling illicit drugs to their colleagues.

According to earlier reports, a gang from the community forced the male teacher to kneel and apologise for punishing the students.

The incident led to the closing down of the school.

In an interview with Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Umar Abass Bodinga said the decision was agreed upon to protect the teacher.

“That teacher has been released by the education directorate by the school, and we informed the traditional authorities because they were there when they were taking that decision.”

“They can’t guarantee his safety, and he has been traumatised by the action of the youth,” Mr. Bodinga said.

Ten persons who allegedly attacked the teacher have been arrested by police in Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The suspects, which include one JHS 3 student and two JHS 2 students of the school, were picked up by the police at the Anyinasin Chief’s Palace after they gave their side of the story as part of a MUSEC stakeholders engagement held today.