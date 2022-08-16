The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen says industrialization is the only way to effect massive economic transformation in the country.

He opines that it is only through industrialization that the country can enhance exports and minimize imports.

This he said would build the foreign exchange buffers of the country and subsequently restore some glory to Ghana’s local currency.

Delivering the keynote address at the Ghana Industrial Summit & Expo, the Trade Minister maintains that 1D1F is a strong brand, but consists of just one component of what government is doing to enhance productivity in the industry.

He recalled the experiences industry players and government have learned from the Covid-19 pandemic

“Unless we industrialize, in the case of any serious global crisis we would be found wanting”.

He reiterated that the rising challenge of employment also points unequivocally to the need for the country to take industrialization seriously.

“It is not a matter of coincidence that the most advanced countries in the world are the most industrialized.”

“We have no choice in the country to support the path for transformation, which is to support industrialization,” he affirmed.

The Minister shares in the cry of the ordinary Ghanaian that things are hard but assured that government is working around the clock to restore normalcy to the system.

The 5th Ghana Industrial Summit & Expo was under the theme: Investing in the Ghanaian Industries to leverage opportunities in the single African Market.