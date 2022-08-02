Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, is urging calm among inhabitants of the region as demand for better roads continues to grow.

Residents in parts of the Ashanti Region have in recent times resorted to a series of protests to demand better roads, with the peak of these agitations being the confrontation of the Member of Parliament for Suame.

Mr. Osei Mensah admitted the road infrastructure deficit in the Ashanti Region but appealed to inhabitants to be patient as efforts are being made to fix them.

He blamed the lack of development on the National Democratic Congress government, which left power in 2017.

“After the previous regime had left this region for eight good years, almost all our roads got deteriorated,” the minister said.

Mr. Osei Mensah, however, assured that things would be changed for the better by the end of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

“If you are in a valley, and you want to climb up, it is not easy. The government has done a lot. Let’s have patience for the government and I know that, by the end of 2024, we will be boasting of so many good roads.”

The Minister made the remarks when the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned the rehabilitation and auxiliary infrastructure of Kumasi Inner Ring Road and Adjacent streets projects.

The Vice President also insisted that the current administration has worked to improve the road infrastructure in the Ashanti Region.

“But it is not yet over. There is still a lot more to be done in Greater Ashanti,” Dr. Bawumia added.