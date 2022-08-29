The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has criticised Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a stalwart of the party who was also a former Finance and Economic Planning Minister, for organising a donation under the Ahotor project.

He said the party feels betrayed by the recent donation of equipment to some constituencies in the Ashanti Region by the former Minister, who is believed to have flagbearer ambitions for the NDC.

The NDC General Secretary argues that any project done in the name of the Ahotor project should not be personal but in the name of the NDC party.

He spoke to the media during an interaction today, August 29, 2022.

“We just picked information from Kumasi that Dr. Duffuor is going to distribute some equipment in some constituencies, and we feel very betrayed. It is not a bad thing if a former Minister wants to support the party, but there is a process you go through. He is not the first to donate to this party.”

“We feel we have been misled into receiving the donation. If Dr. Duffuor intends to make a genuine donation to the party, he should pass through the proper channels.”

Recently, the Ahotor project team indicated that it was still awaiting clarity from the NDC (NDC) leadership on the relaunch of the project.

The project was subsequently relaunched at the NDC headquarters in Accra in June 2022.

While launching the initiative, Dr Duffuor said the Ahotor Project has been designed in such a way that, each constituency will receive accessories, logistics, and equipment worth GH¢30,000 to enable them run their administrations smoothly.