The Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo Constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah will later today, August 19, 2022, appear before the NPP’s National Complaints Committee after he was referred by the National Steering Committee.

Ekow Vincent Assafuah during an interview on a Kumasi-based station, OYEREPA FM/TV, was said to have made remarks perceived to favour a presidential aspirant.

“Despite a prompt from the host of the show that his declaration of support for a presidential hopeful violated the Party’s Code of Conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries, Hon. Assafuah blatantly maintained his position,” the NPP said in a statement.

Mr. Assafuah will become the first sitting MP in recent times to appear before the Committee for breaching the party’s Code of Conduct.

The NPP’s National Complaints Committee also invited Hopeson Adorye for making some ethnocentric comments during a health walk held in the name of president hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.

The NPP in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Koduah cautioned party leaders against endorsing presidential hopefuls.