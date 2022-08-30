The audit of Ministries, Departments and Agencies showed that lapses in the management of public finances led to losses of GH¢1,080,913,824 in 2021.

The irregularities represent either losses that had been incurred by the State through impropriety or lack of probity in the actions and decisions of public officers.

The report noted that savings could have been made if public officials and institutions had duly observed the public financial management framework put in place to guide their conduct.

“We will investigate these matters further and, where appropriate, disallow any items of expenditure that were contrary to law and surcharge responsible officials accordingly,” the Auditor General noted in the report.

Tax irregularities formed 91.5 percent of the total financial infractions reported.

These included GH¢402,804,572 due from 28 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who defaulted in paying their rescheduled debt between January 2021 to December 2021.

“These irregularities could be attributed mainly to failure on the part of the Ghana Revenue Authority to pursue the OMCs by applying the relevant measures and sanctions against defaulters,” the report noted.

The report recommends that the Commissioner General, GRA, should strengthen its monitoring and supervision of its staff.

“He should also take steps to improve efficiency in their tax collections and follow up on overdue taxes while applying sanctions as prescribed by the tax laws.”

Find below a summary of the infractions