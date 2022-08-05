The Australia Aid Program has installed a 15kw solar panel at Siamekome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The AUD 40,100 project was executed by Ronna Engineering through the Lift Us Foundation, an NGO focused on the provision of walking aides to physically challenged persons.

Siamekome, which has never seen any electricity over decades has, since June 2022, been brightened by streetlights and electricity through the benevolence of the Australian government’s aide program.

At the handing-over ceremony on August 4, 2022, the second secretary at the Australia High Commission in Ghana, Harriet Williams, stated that, “an important objective of the Direct Aid Program is to promote women’s economic empowerment and gender equality. With access to electricity, the women in this fishing community will be able to have access to refrigeration facilities to store their fish and other perishable foodstuffs for household consumption as well as for sale”.

The project will also lead to increased trade and economic activity for the community, helping to build a stronger and more resilient community.

“We are all aware of the important role of education in fighting poverty and improving health and equality on all fronts. Unfortunately, the lack of electricity in Siamekome has been a hindrance to children who find it hard to keep up with schoolwork during the evening,” she added.

On this part, the director of the Lift Us Foundation, Fred Duhoe, expressed gratitude on behalf of his team and the people of Siamekome to the former Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews and his government for extending support after watching his news report.

He however stressed the need for the government to reduce the costs associated with license acquisition for the establishment of an NGO in Ghana.

“NGOs exist to complement government’s developmental efforts. The bureaucracies and the high cost of fees are a disincentive in achieving such dream”.

The DCE for Central Tongu, Thomas Moore, urged children on the island to make good use of the investment.

He charged the youth and children to eschew all forms of deviant behaviour and focus on their studies.

The Dufia of Adidome, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, called on private investors to consider the island as the best place for tourism investment.

He believes the island can attract the right investment to grow the local economy of the district.

The people of Siamekome can now charge their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets and children can also study at night.

Some of the children who spoke to Citi News expressed joy, stating that, “it will help our evening studies and revision towards the upcoming examination”.