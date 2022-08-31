SONABLE Company Limited, operators of Bagre dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso, has hinted that the spillage of the dam could begin any time soon.

Per an earlier notice by SONABLE, the spillage was expected to begin on September 7, 2022, but the sharp rise in the water level which stands at 234.88m representing 92.10% on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, authorities say if the situation persists they would be compelled to spill the dam on September 1.

The Upper East Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is cautioning all residents and farmers along the White Volta to move to higher grounds.

The spillage of the Bagre dam is done in either August or September every year to prevent destruction to the dam. This exercise results in flooding in low-lying communities in Burkina Faso and Ghana.

35 communities along the White Volta in the Bawku Municipality, Bawku West, Garu, Binduri, Nabdam and Talensi districts are the hard hit areas.

Speaking to Citi News, Upper East Regional Coordinator of NADMO, Jerry Asamani, hinted that, the spillage of the Bagre Dam could commence anytime within this week as the dam has almost reached its peak for spillage.

“We were likely to have the Bagre dam spillage in ten days’ time…As of today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, it rose to 234.71m representing 96.12%. At the average level of 234.74m or 234.9m then the spillage will begin, so it means that we are likely to have an early spillage.”

Mr Asamani, therefore, advised all communities prone to the negative impact of the spillage to stay alert and cease all activities along the White Volta until the spillage is over.

“All communities along the White Volta should move to higher grounds. The spillage can strike at any day in your community, and it comes unannounced. When it will be spilled will be announced but when it will reach one’s village or community NADMO cannot tell because it takes 72 hours to get into the territory of Ghana after spillage.”

“We are advising that people should be careful, if there is no emergency to you to go through the crosses please just stay home and make sure that shepherds or children don’t play along the banks with their livestock because at this time, we are going to have heavy rains and the banks are so soaked and can cave in because the rate at which the water is running is not easy”.

Mr. Asamani, said, that his outfit doesn’t have enough relief items to deal with any fallout from the possible spillage of the Bagre dam but has contingency relief to temporarily support some persons who may be displaced by the disaster.

He appealed to individuals, non-governmental organisations and state institutions to support NADMO with any kind of relief ahead of the spillage.