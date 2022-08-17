Police in the Upper East Region are investigating the killing of three persons at Bawku by unknown assailants on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The three met their untimely death around the Bawku Senior High School entrance while they were returning from Bolgatanga in a commercial vehicle.

Even though the cause of the killing is yet to be ascertained, it has been linked to the ethnic disturbances in Bawku.

The deceased are; Fatawu Ibrahim, Bunyaminu Adam and Ibrahim Abdulai.

The driver of the vehicle who sustained a gunshot wound in the leg together with one passenger managed to escape.