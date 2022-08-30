The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has tasked the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to provide the needed infrastructure to assist the Accra High School (AHISCO) transition to a boarding school status.

He also pledged his unflinching support to help equip the school with the needed infrastructure to run as a boarding institution.

“This is the oldest Senior High School in Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta regions. They are 100 years old and let us honour that service they have done to the country by providing the necessary infrastructure,” Dr Bawumia said at the centenary celebration of the school over the weekend.

Also speaking at the event, the headmistress of the school, Evelyn Nabia commended government for the assurance.

She also touched on some of the major challenges facing the school and called on government to help in addressing same.

“I am calling for an upgrade of the facilities to make this school a boarding facility. So honourable Minister for Education, we are not just talking about the equipment for the science laboratory, we want to see that the dormitories, dining hall, and staff accommodation are being built to help the students on campus to make, among others, the life of students comfortable.”

100 years into producing world-class citizens in almost every field of study, the Accra High School (AHISCO)which was founded in 1923 marked its centenary celebrations in grand style with Vice President Dr. Bawumia as its special guest of honour gracing the occasion.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Education and the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoo Sackey.

AHISCO which was established by the late Rev. James Thomas Roberts on August 17, 1923, with only eight students today has a student population of over 2,000 students.