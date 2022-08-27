Government has lauded Citi FM/Citi TV for putting together the ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ which is serving as a platform for showcasing unique made-in-Ghana products and services.

The trade fair is an assembly of a variety of the most innovative Ghanaian goods plus entrepreneurial and business networking – an initiative the government thinks is worth applauding and supporting.

Citi FM/Citi TV earned the commendation when Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia walked into day one of the two-day exhibition at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

“I am very happy to have come to the exhbition. This is good, and the future will definitely be bright for Ghana”, Dr. Bawumia stressed in admiration.

The Vice President further expressed government’s commitment to providing the needed support to amplify and promote locally-produced goods and services, assist entrepreneurs and expand local businesses.

“We are ready to help our manufacturers to be able to export. The world is moving in such a way that, it is going to be about self-reliance. So the more we can support our local industry, the more we can create jobs, export and have incomes here. The government of Akufo-Addo is making every effort to support local industries, and we will continue to do so.”

Dr. Bawumia who took time to visit the hundreds of stands of exhibitors to interact with the various vendors was overwhelmed by the uniqueness of the products and services on display and the ingenuity and innovation of Ghanaian business owners.

“Going through the stands, I think this is the way to go because it’s really remarkable what I have seen. We don’t want to only make products in Ghana, but also sell outside Ghana and export what we are making from here. What is so interesting is that, if you look at some of the products, they are world-class standards and production that will sell anywhere in the world”, the Vice President said.

The event is taking place from Saturday, August 27 to Sunday 28, 2022 to offer Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) outdoor indigenous products and services for the thousands of patrons attending to purchase at discounted prices.

The event seeks to redefine narratives about local product packaging by Ghanaian-owned SMEs, start-ups, home-grown firms and corporate institutions.

These include a wide array of high-quality products and services in agribusiness, insurance, technology, arts and crafts, health, as well as food and beverages.

Local industry innovations and other made-in-Ghana products and service offerings are also on display.

‘This is Ghana Exhibition‘ is sponsored by Enterprise Group, Advans Ghana, Ghana Eximbank, African Business Bureau, SNV Ghana – Green Project and the European Union.

It is also supported by Ghana Export Promotions Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and Ghana Tourism Authority & MTN Momo.