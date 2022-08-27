The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, made a stop at the ongoing Citi FM/Citi TV‘s ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ as part of efforts to highlight government’s commitment to expanding the local industry.

He passed through the first of the two-day event and interacted with the hundreds of exhibitors present.

Dr. Bawumia together with the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey and his entourage moved through all the exhibition stands interacting with the vendors to have a fair idea of the indigenous products and services on display at the programme currently underway at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The Vice President was overwhelmed by the ingenuity and innovation of Ghanaian business owners, commended organizers for such a great initiative, and expressed government’s resolve to the growth of such entrepreneurs.

“Going through the stands, I think this is the way to go because it’s really remarkable what I have seen. We don’t want to only make [products] in Ghana, but also sell outside Ghana and export what we are making from here. What is so interesting is that, if you look at some of the products, they are world-class standards and production that will sell anywhere in the world”, Dr. Bawumia said.

The exhibition, the largest of its kind in Ghana, has assembled Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) affording them the opportunity to showcase made-in-Ghana products and services for the thousands of patrons attending to purchase at discounted prices.

It is going on from today, Saturday, August 27 through to Sunday, August 2022.

The event seeks to redefine narratives about local product packaging by Ghanaian-owned SMEs, start-ups, home-grown firms and corporate institutions.

These include a wide array of high-quality products and services in agribusiness, insurance, technology, arts and crafts, health, as well as food and beverages.

Local industry innovations and other made-in-Ghana products and service offerings are also on display.

“We are ready to help our manufacturers to be able to export. The world is moving in such a way that, it is going to be about self-reliant. So the more we can support our local industry, the more we can create the jobs, export and have the incomes here.”

“So I am very happy to have come and the government of Akufo-Addo is making every effort to support local industry, and we will continue to do so. This is good, and the future will definitely be bright for Ghana”, the Vice President added.

‘This is Ghana Exhibition‘ is sponsored by Enterprise Group, Advans Ghana, Ghana Eximbank, African Business Bureau, SNV Ghana – Green Project and the European Union.

It is also supported by Ghana Export Promotions Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and Ghana Tourism Authority & MTN Momo.