The Bank of Ghana is convening an emergency Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, over recent challenges faced by the Ghanaian economy.

The meeting according to the apex bank will review developments in the economy over the past month.

Some of the issues expected to be discussed are ways to deal with the sharp depreciation of the cedi and the rising inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee was originally scheduled to hold its next meeting from September 20th to 23rd, 2022.

“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, 17th August 2022, to review recent developments in the economy. The meeting will conclude with an announcement of the decisions of the committee,” a statement from the central bank announced.

MPC meetings are mainly attended by officials of the Bank of Ghana, some banking consultants and economists.