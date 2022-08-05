The leadership of the Parent Teacher Association of the Bolgatanga Technical Institute has appealed to the Upper East Regional Security Council to reopen the school for final-year students.

According to the PTA, the students, especially, females are currently exposed to all manner of risks.

The Upper East REGSEC shut down both Bolgatanga and Bawku Technical Institutes following riots by students regarding alleged examination malpractices.

But speaking to Citi News, the PTA Chairman for Bolgatanga Technical Institute, Richard Adongo apologized on behalf of the students for their misconduct.

“Our worry is for the ladies who are also taking the examination. They are very vulnerable and some of them are from far away places.”

“Even though we have nothing against the REGSEC decision, we can only appeal that the ladies who come from far could be allowed to stay in the school,” he said.

Four students of the Bolgatanga Technical Institute were arrested following riots at the school on Tuesday.

School and staff property were destroyed during the rioting.