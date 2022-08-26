The Bolgatanga Divisional Police Headquarters has been commissioned in the Upper East Region to coordinate and have oversight responsibility of the operations of District police commands within the central zone.

With support from donors and other funds, the old canteen which served as the office of the divisional command has been upgraded to aid personnel in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking at the occasion, Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Dela Dzansi, said, the new edifice will enhance their services to the public.

“We have been able to increase the three-room office now to eight-room office with six toilet facilities and a kitchen. This edifice will support our personnel to support the regional command in the security operations of the region.”

“The divisional headquarters will have oversight on Bolga, Bongo, Tongo and Nabdam district police stations. We also urge everyone in the region to help us in fighting crime within the division”.

For his part, Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, commended the police for reducing the crime rate and maintaining relative peace in the region and assured of government’s commitment to resource the police to do better.

He hinted that, about 183 police personnel will soon be deployed to the region to complement personnel in the discharge of their duties.

Mr. Yakubu, urged the police to sustain law and order whilst working assiduously to drastically reduce crime rate in the region.

He assured that the government has deployed more security personnel at all borders of the region to secure Ghanaians against violent extremists from the Sahel region.

He admonished the people of the region to change their altitude with innovative ideas to propel the need development of the region.