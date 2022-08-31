Traditional leaders in the Bono East Region want President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help restore police services in the Nkoranza Municipality.

The chiefs say the withdrawal of police personnel from the municipality is affecting law and order.

Speaking at a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, Pimapim Yaw Kagbrese said residents of Nkronza are now living in fear.

“The absence of police services in the municipality has led to an increase in criminal activities and has also disrupted economic activities. Traders are afraid to go to Nkoranza to do business, and this is causing huge losses to farmers because their produce is left to rot on their farms.”

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service at the Nkoranzaa Divisional Police and District Headquarters were withdrawn by the Municipal Chief Executive.

The move was to ensure the safety of police after youth of the area attacked the station to protest the death of a robbery suspect, Albert Donkor.

The incident also led to six persons sustaining injuries.

The youth of the area had alleged that Albert Donkor was killed by some police officers who picked him from his home into a private vehicle after the deceased raised alarm that he had seen an officer involved in a robbery operation.

However, the Police Service insisted that the deceased was rather an armed robbery suspect who was killed in an anti-robbery operation.

The police had claimed that Mr. Donkor was a robbery suspect, but the locals believed the young businessman was targeted and killed by the police because he witnessed a robbery incident involving a police officer on the Nkoranza-Kintampo road.

They blocked major roads and burnt tyres to register their displeasure over the death.