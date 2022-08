The High Court has granted bail to the 47-year-old Netherlands-based Ghanaian businessman accused of attempted ritual killing of his 11-year-old daughter.

Evans Kyekyeku Oppong’s alleged crime was blown by a herbalist in Oyibi (Greater Accra Region), Nana Adu-Boafo.

Her Ladyship, Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, put Mr. Oppong’s bail sum at GH¢500,000 with two sureties to be justified.

In addition, he is to report twice a week to the police investigator handling the case.