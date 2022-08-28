More patrons are expected to engage the over 200 exhibitors of made-in-Ghana products at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) during the ‘This is Ghana’ exhibition.

The two-day exhibition is to enable Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to showcase indigenous products and services for the thousands of patrons attending to purchase at discounted prices.

On Saturday, the exhibition was graced by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia who toured and interacted with some vendors and exhibitors.

Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, also visited the fair to give the EU’s support

The EU is supporting the fair as part of a strategic goal of Joint Programming in Ghana, to support Ghana’s economic transformation agenda, boost strategic sustainable investments, job creation and private sector development.

The ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ seeks to redefine narratives about local product packaging by Ghanaian-owned SMEs, start-ups, home-grown firms and corporate institutions.

These include a wide array of high-quality products and services in agribusiness, insurance, technology, arts and crafts, health, as well as food and beverages.

Local industry innovations and other made-in-Ghana products and service offerings are also on display.

The ‘This is Ghana Exhibition‘ is sponsored by Enterprise Group, Advans Ghana, Ghana Eximbank, African Business Bureau, SNV Ghana – Green Project and the European Union.

It is also supported by Ghana Export Promotions Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and Ghana Tourism Authority & MTN Momo.