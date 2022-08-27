The much-anticipated trade fair event, ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ will be held at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly today.

Over 200 exhibitors are expected at the two-day exhibition being organised by Citi FM and Citi TV on August 27 and August 28.

The exhibition is to enable Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to showcase indigenous products and services.

The two-day expo is expected to attract thousands of patrons.

Its key objective is to redefine narratives about indigenous product packaging.

It will be a gathering of local SMEs, start-ups, home-grown businesses and indigenous corporate bodies.

This trade exposition will offer a unique opportunity to showcase local industry innovations, made-in-Ghana products and indigenous service offerings.

In its maiden edition held in 2019, the works of over 60 exhibitors across different indigenous enterprises were assembled.