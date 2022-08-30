The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana says it is saddened by the dismissal of Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (rtd) as the Commissioner of Customs of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This comes after the President relieved Colonel Kwadwo Damoah of his duties.

The Association says Col. Damoah’s dismissal will leave a huge gap in the industry following the significant role he played.

“We are a body and if there is a scandal, we are concerned about what happens in the freight sector and for that matter, anything, be it, positive or negative, has an effect on us”, the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Samson Asaki Awingobit said.

“Looking at the figures and where he took over as Commissioner of Customs viz-a-viz the wrangling in the Commission, it took Col. Damoah to address them and if you look at the 2021 assessment year, Col. Damoah raised the standard and that is a mark that he has left”, he added.

Mr. Awingobit is also pushing for the dismissal of all officials at the Ghana Revenue Authority whose contracts have expired and are still at post.

“We are picking signals that the Commissioner General at the GRA, his contract, was due somewhere in October or November 2021. As we speak, he should even go on retirement per his age, yet he is still at post. We do not want to see an extension. He has to go so that the president appoints new people to take over his role.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo asked Col. Damoah to hand over his duties to an acting Deputy Commissioner at the Authority, Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah.

Col. Damoah had been serving in the position despite his contract expiring in October 2021, according to a letter from the presidency.

Mr. Iddisah will continue to act as the Commissioner of the Customs Division pending a substantive appointment by the President.

Col. Damoah was recently indicted in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited, a frozen foods company.