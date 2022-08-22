Three persons, Ismail Fahad 18, Mawuli Oscar 22, and Moses Teye 18, all unemployed, have been granted a GH¢60,000 bail with one surety for assaulting the revenue mobilization taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

According to the fact sheet as presented before the utilities court, circuit court 8 in Accra, the three persons are friends living in a chamber and hall facility at Abavana Down, a suburb in Accra, while using electricity for free after allegedly tampering with the meter.

The taskforce discovered the meter bypass after seeing that all electrical gadgets were still working despite putting the meter off.

The three accused persons confronted the ECG taskforce and allegedly assaulted them and seized their working tools for taking them off the national power grid.

The power consumed was pegged at GH¢5,918.13 from March to August 2022.

The incident was reported at the Kotobabi police station, and the three were subsequently arrested on August 17, 2022.

They have since been charged with six counts, including “assault contrary to Section 84 of the criminal offences Act 29/60”.

They pleaded not guilty to all counts and were granted a GH¢60,000 bail and a surety who lives in the jurisdiction with a fixed place of abode.

The Public Relations Officer at the Accra East region of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Mary Eshun, cautioned the general public to desist from interfering with the work of ECG staff.

She urged the public to accord ECG workers the chance to work as the company embarks on a rigorous move to curtail system losses.