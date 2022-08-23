Ahead of the biggest trade fair event in Ghana, dubbed ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ organized by Citi FM and Citi TV, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has assured business owners of an array of technology-based solutions aimed at tackling issues in the agriculture sector.

According to the Institute, challenges confronting farmers in the country, which often affect production and threaten food security, require swift interventions.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, the Public Relations Lead at the Institute of Industrial Research of the CSIR, Japhet Otchere Gyamfi, outlined other solutions to be exhibited at the fair, which is scheduled for August 27 and 28, 2022.

“We are trying our best to push in technology so that it will be attractive. We are introducing the cyber irrigation system where we are looking at innovation by bringing technologies together – the cyber system and solar, which can be done remotely.”

This is Ghana Exhibition will create space for the promotion of Ghanaian products and services to boost the “Made in Ghana” agenda.

The two-day expo is expected to attract about 200 exhibitors and thousands of patrons. Its key objective is to redefine the narratives about indigenous product packaging.

It will come off at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly from 10:00am to 5:00pm daily.

It will be a gathering of local SMEs, start-ups, home-grown businesses and indigenous corporate bodies.

This trade exposition will offer a unique opportunity to showcase local industry innovations, made-in-Ghana, products and indigenous service offerings.

In its maiden edition held in 2019, the works of over 60 exhibitors across different indigenous enterprises were assembled.

