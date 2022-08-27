Day one of the two-day local trade fair – ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ organised by Citi FM/Citi TV has ended.

It continues tomorrow, Sunday, August 28, 2022, where exhibitors will gather again at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) for another display of Ghanaian products and services.

There was a huge showcasing of high-quality products and services in agribusiness, insurance, technology, arts and crafts, health, as well as food and beverages to the satisfaction of both vendors and patrons.

The first day saw the attendance of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia praising the organizers and the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly who endorsed the initiative.

Exhibitors had the opportunity to meet industry players for an effective business clinic.

The ‘This is Ghana Exhibition‘ is sponsored by Enterprise Group, Advans Ghana, Ghana Eximbank, African Business Bureau, SNV Ghana – Green Project and the European Union.

It is also supported by Ghana Export Promotions Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and Ghana Tourism Authority & MTN Momo.