The second day of the ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ organised by Citi FM/Citi TV has ended.

It saw exhibitors gather again at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) for another display of Ghanaian products and services.

Vendors displayed products and services in agribusiness, insurance, technology, arts and crafts, health, as well as food and beverages.

There was also a business clinic for budding entrepreneurs

Exhibitors also had the opportunity to meet industry players for an effective business clinic.

The ‘This is Ghana Exhibition‘ was sponsored by Enterprise Group, Advans Ghana, Ghana Eximbank, African Business Bureau, SNV Ghana – Green Project and the European Union.

It was also supported by the Ghana Export Promotions Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and Ghana Tourism Authority & MTN Momo.