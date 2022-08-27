Hundreds of exhibitors have gathered at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to participate in the biggest fair of made-in-Ghana products dubbed “This is Ghana” being organised by Citi FM/Citi TV.

The two-day exhibition which is taking place from Saturday, August 27 to Sunday 28, 2022 is to enable Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to showcase indigenous products and services for the thousands of patrons attending to purchase at discounted prices.

The event seeks to redefine narratives about local product packaging by Ghanaian-owned SMEs, start-ups, home-grown firms and corporate institutions.

These include a wide array of high-quality products and services in agribusiness, insurance, technology, arts and crafts, health, as well as food and beverages.

Local industry innovations and other made-in-Ghana products and service offerings are also on display.

The ‘This is Ghana Exhibition‘ is sponsored by Enterprise Group, Advans Ghana, Ghana Eximbank, African Business Bureau, SNV Ghana – Green Project and the European Union.

It is also supported by Ghana Export Promotions Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and Ghana Tourism Authority & MTN Momo.