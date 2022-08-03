The National Democratic Congress is poised to win the Dome Kwabenya seat if a by-election is held today, according to a poll by Global Info Analytics.

After the dismissal of the Dome Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo, from her ministerial portfolio, the prospect of the seat being declared vacant because of her long absence from Parliament is expected to give the NDC aspirant, Elikplim Akurugu, the upper hand in the election.

Adwoa Safo’s fellow MPs on the Majority side in Parliament are pushing for her removal from the legislature.

According to the poll, Elikplim Akurugu is favoured by 59 percent of voters, with an NPP aspirant, Mike Oquaye Jnr likely to poll 34 percent.

A further 7 percent said they would vote for someone else.

“The race was virtually tied in February 2022 at 46% apiece,” the survey noted.

“The poll shows the doors may have been shut on Hon. Adwoa Sarfo to return as an independent candidate, as Elikplim Akurugu still leads in a three-horse race. Akurugu obtains 42% of the votes, whilst Adwoa Sarfo obtained 32%. Mike Oquaye Jnr obtained 18%.”

The constituency also supported the President’s decision to sack Adwoa Safo from the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection job.

“Voters in the constituency back the president in dismissing the MP as minister as 61% support the move whilst 33% oppose it and 6% have no opinion,” the poll said.

Formed prior to the 2004 elections after being carved out of the then-Abokobi-Madina constituency, the Dome-Kwabenya constituency has been an NPP stronghold in the Greater Accra Region.

On the parliamentary side, the NDC is yet to cross the 40 percent mark in the constituency, with its best performance coming in 2008 when Zita Okaikoi captured 39.5 percent of the vote.

Data from the Electoral Commission show that the Dome Kwabenya constituency has the highest number of voters in the country.

The constituency has over 170,000 voters.