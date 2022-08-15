Ghana’s trusted insurance brand; Donewell Insurance, has partnered with Happy 98.9FM to organise the 2022 edition of the station’s annual blood donation exercise.

The over a decade-old annual blood donation exercise was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 and its associated restrictions.

However, with the ease of restrictions and reduction in reported cases, the two brands decided to revive the life-saving initiative this year.

The National Blood Service has always complained about its inability to reach the set target for Voluntary Unpaid Blood Donation across the country year in, year out.

It is against this background that Happy FM initiated the blood donation exercise for over a decade with the National Blood Service and the 37 Military Hospital Blood Bank.

Donewell Insurance has been the current partner of the annual blood donation exercise, with this year’s event being the 3rd edition of this great partnership.

The exercise dubbed, “Donate a pint of blood and save a life” saw many people troop to the Ayalolo Bus Terminal in Accra to support what they describe as a worthy cause.

Corporate social responsibility

Speaking at the event, the Programmes Manager of Happy 98.9 FM, Elwoode Mantey, said the event is a charitable event Happy FM is embarking on as part of its corporate social responsibility to give back to society.

He added that the exercise is also to raise awareness and increase the number of voluntary donations in the country.

“We do this annually to sensitise people on the need to donate blood to save lives and replenish the National Blood Bank and the 37 Military Hospital as often as they can manage. We are encouraging voluntary donation as against what has become a standard of replacement donation,” Elwoode Mantey stated.

Speaking about the motivation behind partnering the initiative, Acting Head of Marketing and Business Development at Donewell Insurance; Cecilia Bruce said: “This is the third time we are partnering with this life-saving event and the objective has always been to save lives and impact the community within which we conduct our business. At Donewell Insurance, we believe that life is priceless, and therefore we invest in notable and worthy events such as this blood donation exercise to bring hope to people and save lives”.

Other screening

It was not just about donating, patrons also had the opportunity to check their haemoglobin level, blood pressure, and eye test among others by kind courtesy of Cedar Medical Plaza and IVision Centre.

The donors were also thrilled to meet and interact with some of their favourite Presenters and staff of Happy FM such as Wisdom Agboza popularly known as Ps. Nyansa Boakwa, host of Nsem Pii, Mercy Buabeng (Mercy Bee), Kwabena Boafo among a host of others.

Patrons and donors received Kinapharma’s blood tonic and were also fully refreshed with products from Cowbell, Healthi Life, Vitamilk and other partners. Free Eye Care and Medical screening were also conducted by IVision Centre and Cedar Medical Plaza respectively for all patrons and donors

The 2022 edition of the Happy FM/ Blood Donation exercise held on 13th of August at the Ayalolo Bus Terminal was organised by Happy 98.9fm in partnership with Donewell Insurance and partnered by 37 Military Hospital, National Blood Service, Kinapharma Limited, Healthi Life, Cedar Medical Plaza, IVision Center, Cowbell, Primelife Kidney Foundation and Vitamilk.