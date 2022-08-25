The Ministry of Education has launched the 2022 Ghana Teacher Prize as part of efforts to motivate teachers to remain committed to the educational sector.

According to the ministry, it is working towards transforming education in the country, hence, when teachers are made to feel appreciated, it will go a long way to improve quality education.

The Ghana Teacher Prize started 27 years ago as “Best Teacher Awards” but it was recommissioned in 2018 and renamed, “Ghana Teacher Prize” (GTP) to reward hard-working teachers across the country.

Over the years, deserving teachers have won several prizes such as houses, cars, as well as other financial rewards to inspire other teachers to follow suit.

Speaking at the launch of the event themed, “The transformation of education begins with teachers,” the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum indicated that motivating teachers will go a long way to create a robust education system.

“The Ghana Teachers Prize is a competition to congratulate teachers for their efforts and let them know their efforts are being appreciated by the president and the country as a whole because without teachers, teaching and learning will not be able to go on because whichever STEM program you go through, you find teachers there,” he said.

He further assured that the ministry was putting systems in place to ensure that teachers were equipped with more skills to imbibe in students.

“Whatever we do in terms of transformation depends on our ability to work with teachers and to give them the requisite skills that will make them respond to the 21st century needs of this great nation called Ghana,” he said.

The President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Reverend Isaac Owusu, also speaking at the program, indicated that teachers need to be prioritised for their immense contribution to the educational sector including the holistic transformation in education in Ghana.

“Motivation plays a very crucial role in steering the zeal of an employee to work harder for increased productivity. The institution of this award has been a morale booster for teachers, and it continues to inspire teachers to give off our best,” he said.

He further called on government to look into the conditions of service of teachers.

“It is no doubt that the teacher plays a pivotal role in the transformation of education in society at large, but the teacher’s work remains unattractive to the extent that many of our school children do not feel attracted to teaching, so let us use this occasion to reposition the teaching profession to regain its past glories,” he said.

To mark the celebration of Teachers’ Day in October 2022, the 23 selected teachers and school heads are to compete for the grand prize of a three-bedroom house at Tamale in the Northern Region.