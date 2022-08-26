Africa Education Watch is considering filing a complaint at the Special Prosecutor against a private company, TANIT LTD, over a supposed controversial contract the latter secured from the Ministry of Education.

It wants the Education Ministry to sue the private firm for a refund of GH¢859,000 and other losses incurred within 30 days.

The contract with TANIT was for it to design, develop and deploy digital teacher training content and platform under the GALOP Project by November 2021.

According to the Ministry of Education, TANIT LTD failed to deliver according to schedule, leading to the expiration of the contract.

“We are aware that the Ministry has since written to TANIT LTD for a refund of the initial payment of GH¢ 859,000 for which TANIT LTD is rather insisting on the payment of the remaining GH¢4.9 million based on its claim that the contract was completed regardless of the delay,” Africa Education Watch noted in a statement.

EduWatch maintains that the contract with TANIT was unnecessary, “and only fed into a string of procurement activities under the COVID-19 Resilience Programme of the Ministry of Education with no value for money and spending efficiency, especially when the Ministry claims it eventually leveraged on existing platforms to train the 40,000 teachers for whom this envisioned TANIT platform was meant.”

Africa Education Watch is also concerned that TANIT was contracted through a single source procurement, “which is regrettably a norm at the Ministry of Education.”

“In lieu of any refund by TANIT LTD or suit by the Ministry of Education within the next 30 days, we [Eduwatch] shall instruct our lawyers to file an official complaint of financial loss at the Office of the Special Prosecutor.”

Click here to read EDUWATCH’s full statement