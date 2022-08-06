The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, says efforts are being made to complete the 120-bed capacity hospital at Kumawu in the Sekeyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region by January 2023.

The Sekyere Kumawu Hospital project was part of district hospitals built in some areas of the country by the government during the John Mahama administration in 2015.

The project which was due for completion in 2O17 but was abandoned and overtaken by weeds with the structure exposed to climatic factors.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu who visited the facility explained that the cause of delay for the Kumawu hospital was due to money not accounted for after a lengthy audit.

“It took about 24 months to complete the value for money audit. The report that came was unpleasant and that funds had gone unaccounted for, hence the challenges. However, steps have been taken to speedily resume the construction of the Kumawu hospital.”

He later touched on the Sewua Hospital project and said the poor road network and lack of power supply are affecting its operationalization.

Mr. Agyemang Manu was hopeful the challenges will be resolved.

“We’ve contacted the Energy Minister for extra funds to complete the road. The hospital is virtually completed, and all the equipment are in place. We’re waiting on constant power to run the machines.”

Work is also progressing at the Maternity and Children’s block of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and is expected to be completed in 2024 he added.