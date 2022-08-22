The largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank, Fidelity Bank Ghana, has added two more accolades to its growing list of international laurels.

At separate events held over the weekend, Fidelity Bank was named the Best Bank in Ghana at the 2022 Euromoney Awards for Excellence as well as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Ghana by the Global Finance Awards.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence is a global award scheme that attracts more than 1200 submissions from the world’s leading banks and recognizes excellence across global, regional and individual country categories.

The recognition was based on Fidelity Bank’s strong financial performance, unparalleled digital innovation and transformation, its contribution to the financial & capital market as well as its financial inclusion agenda evidenced in its numerous initiatives.

Despite significant external and domestic challenges, the Bank demonstrated strong growth in key financial metrics across its various business segments as it recorded a 32% increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the 2021 financial year.

Fidelity Bank also demonstrated sterling leadership in the field of digital innovation and financial inclusion by introducing product offerings such as a digital financial literacy platform and a digitized bancassurance solution to promote the financial inclusion of the unbanked and under-banked segments of the Ghanaian population.

It is against the backdrop of these successes chalked by the Bank, coupled with other strong business credentials, that Fidelity Bank was recognized as the Best Bank in Ghana by the Euromoney panel of Banking experts.

In a separate development, Fidelity Bank was also touted for its best in class digital banking services and hence awarded the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Ghana by Global Finance Awards. Global Finance’s World’s Best Digital Bank Awards are the undisputed authority on the world’s leading digital banking service providers.

Commenting on the awards, Atta Gyan, the Deputy Managing Director, Operations & Support Functions of the Bank, stated: “I am highly elated that Fidelity Bank Ghana has once again been recognized by two of the most coveted and credible global award schemes in the banking industry. These awards are a great acknowledgement of the Bank’s track record of excellence and its contribution to Ghana’s economic growth. We place these awards in high regard and they will serve as a constant reminder to us to continue creating value for all our stakeholders and positively impact our nation.”

Mr. Gyan further applauded the Bank’s leadership, staff and customers for their contributions to positioning Fidelity Bank as a leading financial institution in Ghana and West Africa.

In the first half of 2022, Fidelity Bank Ghana has clinched more than five (5) awards in top banking awards schemes. Fidelity Bank was named the Best Bank in West Africa by the African Bankers Awards. The Bank also won five awards at the 2022 Health, Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) Awards among others. These multiple accolades continue to underscore the Bank’s unflinching commitment to excellence, innovation and world-class customer experience within the Banking sector.