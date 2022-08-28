Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, is hopeful that the ‘This is Ghana’ exhibition will open international doors for some exhibitors in Ghana.

“Some of these products and some of these entrepreneurs are directly supported by the European Union,” he noted when he visited the fair.

The EU is supporting the fair as part of a strategic goal of Joint Programming in Ghana, to support Ghana’s economic transformation plan, and boost sustainable strategic investments, job creation and private sector development.

In all, Irchad Razaaly said the EU was supporting 1,500 entrepreneurs in the green economy.

“They are recycling, transforming and creating new products out of waste most of the time or we are finding solutions for green carpets, green fertilisers and things like that so this is the reason why we are supporting us.”

“This is where entrepreneur markerts are able to meet each other. We want them to access the European market and access bigger markets and to develop more,” he said.

The ‘This is Ghana Exhibition‘ is sponsored by Enterprise Group, Advans Ghana, Ghana Eximbank, African Business Bureau, SNV Ghana – Green Project and the European Union.

It is also supported by Ghana Export Promotions Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and Ghana Tourism Authority & MTN Momo.