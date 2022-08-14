Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the leading total waste management solution provider, has announced Edwin Amoako as the new Managing Director for Zoomlion Private Services Limited (PSL).

The appointment is effective August 2022 and will see Edwin take charge of the private arm of the popular waste management company.

Zoomlion is a trusted organization that revolutionized waste management in Ghana with the introduction of simple modern technology, affordable prices, and easy access to make waste management an attractive venture.

The company provides 360-degree integrated waste management solutions, including the construction and management of solid and liquid waste treatment facilities in Ghana and beyond.

Edwin Amoako is a well-known name in the fast-moving consumer goods industry.

The charismatic leader comes with two decades of business leadership experience in Marketing, Sales, Communication and General Management, and exposure in West and Central African markets.

He started his career as a warehouse officer at Parry & Co Ltd and moved into marketing in the same company, before joining Nestle CWA Ltd.

After some time, he ventured into Telecoms where he led the Brand communication team that launched Surfline 4G LTE and returned to Nestle GH. Ltd.

In 2018, Edwin joined FanMilk as Head of Marketing, where he built a complete marketing department and injected some vibrancy into the company’s marketing efforts.

His tenure produced several successful new products on the Ghanaian market, and in 2019 he was honoured among 50 Most influential CMOs in Ghana.

In 2020, he won the coveted CIMG Marketing Practitioner of the year award.

In Late 2020, Edwin was promoted to the role of Commercial Director at FanMilk, where he is credited with many achievements, including reorganizing the sales team and establishing a modern route to market that helped position the organization for success over the last few years.

Colleagues describe Edwin as a charismatic leader who impacts lives and delivers results.