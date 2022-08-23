Huawei’s latest HUAWEI nova Y70 has done something amazing that not many other entry-level phones on the market can brag about. It has put together so many solid features on a single device but at an attractive price. The phone comes with an incredible 6000mAh battery, an expansive 6.75-inch display, a great trio of cameras, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about this new smartphone.

HUAWEI nova Y70

How long can we expect the battery to last on a single charge? As you already know, the HUAWEI nova Y70 comes with a huge 6000mAh battery. That’s huge even a 2022 smartphone. The benefit of having such a big battery is that it can last for 3 days on a single full charge. What’s even more amazing is that it supports 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge to help you fill-up the large battery in no time. You will be hard-pressed to find such an amazing combination at this price point.

Is the display good for gaming and watching movies?

The HUAWEI nova Y70 features a large 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display that’s great for watching videos. The high screen-to-body ratio of 90.26% also helps you focus on the content leaving little around the screen to distract you. The phone also adopts a classic flat screen with a single punch hole in the middle to present a simple yet stylish design.

For gamers, the smartphone’s screen also supports an industry-leading 10-point Multi-touch

technology to provide a fast response time even when using multi-finger gestures. To reduce the

burden on the eyes, HUAWEI nova Y70 also features smart dimming, a luminous screen, an e-book

mode, as well as a video quality enhancement feature to further improve the visual experience.

How good are the cameras on the HUAWEI nova Y70?

If you are looking for a smartphone with great cameras to explore your creativity, then the HUAWEI nova Y70s AI Triple Camera is all you need. It features a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. Thanks to the f/1.8 aperture of the 48MP High-res Main Camera, it allows for more light when shooting resulting in clean-looking photos. Coupled with the optimised Huawei algorithms, HUAWEI nova Y70 greatly enhances the quality of captured images, ensuring every shot is of optimal quality, even when taking pictures against the light. The 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera helps you easily fit more content in one frame. The 2MP Depth Camera works with the innovative bokeh algorithm to blur the background, allowing your subject to stand out. The 8MP front camera also supports the bokeh effect to blur the background when taking selfies. Huawei’s AI Beauty algorithm can capture selfies in crisp detail with a natural beautifying effect and intelligently improve issues like image sharpness and digital noise to preserve details in your selfies.

What does the 128GB of storage space mean in real-life usage?

The 128GB storage capacity on the HUAWEI nova Y70 is going to be sufficient for the vast majority of people out there. To put it into perspective, you will easily be able to store up to 170 episodes of a drama series, 20,000 high-quality songs and over 60 HD movies on the phone. However, the phone caters even to those heavy users who need extra storage. The HUAWEI nova Y70 supports up to 512GB storage capacity when using MicroSD cards, allowing them to store everything they want in their phone. It is also equipped with EROFTS super file compression technology to easily download your favourite songs, videos, and games.

The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y70,

where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.