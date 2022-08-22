FBNBank has announced that it is will be celebrating this year’s edition of its annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week (CR&S) from August 22nd to 26th under the theme, “Making kindness a way of life” with the call for all to “Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness.”

The CR&S Week commemoration has become part of the activities to be undertaken by the Bank and forms part of the celebrations by its parent company, First Bank of Nigeria and across its subsidiaries. Through the platform provided by the CR&S celebrations, FBNBank Ghana expects to deliver benefit to its communities by providing much-needed support.

Commenting on the celebrations, Mr. Enoch Vanderpuye, Country Team Lead, Marketing and Corporate Communications of FBNBank Ghana said, “the FBNBank Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week is a key event which reflects the ethos of our brand and confirms our commitment to put our stakeholders and our communities first. The week therefore provides the platform to articulate, through our actions, what we mean by putting you first. This year we will be expanding the scope to include how we show kindness to each other. Through the theme for this year, “Making kindness a way of life,” we will encourage people including our staff to start performing acts of random kindness. In all these we are confident that with the support of our staff who are very passionate about giving their time and efforts, we will make a difference in the lives of many people. This is what the FBNBank brand is about.”

The aim of the Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Week is to reach out to and encourage staff, customers, and the public to inspire and encourage acts of kindness, not only during the Week, but as a culture. Within the Week, FBNBank will also be supporting selected worthy causes, including ones which attract national interest and impact our communities. These are aimed at forming enduring partnerships with a view to making a positive impact in the lives of the people in our communities. Over the years, FBNBank has made significant socio-economic contributions, including interventions in the communities. These the Bank has endeavoured to achieve in line with its main corporate responsibility and sustainability pillars of sustainable finance and investment, people empowerment, community support and environmental sustainability.

Commenting on the Bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, FBNBank’s Managing Director said, “We take a serious view of the actions we undertake and their impact on our society. This is because we are very committed to ensuring that the FBNBank brand continues to deliver on its promise of putting our stakeholders first. To enable us achieve this, our Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability framework is designed to deliver value in a structured and consistent way. This guarantees success by way of our contributions and delivers impact across our touchpoints. This year our actions, as usual, will be undertaken in line with our brand promise and our CR&S framework. FBNBank aims to remain a force-for-good by being a responsible corporate citizen making modest contributions which we hope will ultimately improve the socio-economic fortunes of this country.”

FBNBank has in its 26 years of operating in Ghana remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the customers. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 128 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 22 branches and two agencies across the country with over 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.