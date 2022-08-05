Wooden structures meant for remedial classes for students in the Senior High Schools at Bubuashie behind the Accra Academy Senior high School have been gutted by fire.

Eyewitnesses tell Citi News, that the fire started at about 9:30am on Friday, August 5, 2022, while classes were ongoing.

No casualties have been recorded.

Properties including computers have been completely burnt.

An officer with the Public Relations unit of the Ghana National Fire Service, Alex King Nartey says the fire has been brought under control.

“We received a call at 9:35am that there is a fire at Bubuashie and quickly, our plant at Circle was quickly dispatched to the scene. We rushed there and between 10:02 am, we arrived at the scene and and upon assessment, we realized that, they need reinforcement, so they had to call the appliance from our headquarters and they arrived at 10:12am and together, they were able to put off the fire.”

He added that the service has begun investigations into the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire.